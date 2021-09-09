On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alabama makes home debut against FCS Mercer

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 12:00 pm
2 min read
      

Mercer (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (1-0), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

It should be a chance for Alabama to tune up for a visit to No. 13 Florida and get younger players and backups some more experience. That includes a few freshman receivers and freshman linebacker Dallas Turner, a Top 10 recruit nationally. Meanwhile, Mercer is seeking its first points against the Crimson Tide.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s defense, which looked dominant for much of the Miami game, against Mercer’s unconventional offense that often lines up with three-back sets. Drew Sanders replaces outside linebacker Chris Allen, expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: Freshman QB Carter Peevy faces a big challenge in both Alabama’s defense and the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd. He guided the Bears to four straight wins, including three over ranked FCS opponents, in the spring.

Alabama: RB Trey Sanders, a former five-star recruit who has had serious injuries each of his first two seasons, got his first touchdown against Miami. He’s in a jampacked running back depth chart behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Jase McClellan, but could get more chances in this one. Sanders has 38 carries for 175 yards in limited action for Alabama.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama won the first three meetings by a combined 96-0, including a 56-0 win in 2017. The other two games came in 1939 and 1940 and both were 20-0 wins by the Tide. … Mercer set school records with 69 points, 778 yards and 539 rushing yards in the opening 69-0 win over Point, an NAIA program. … Quarterback Bryce Young’s four touchdown passes set a Tide record for a starting debut. … Alabama kicker Will Reichard has converted all 106 of his kicks, including 17 field goals and 89 extra points.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida