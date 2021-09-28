Trending:
Sports News

Alexander scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (75-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-87, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -210, Tigers +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Twins Tuesday.

The Twins are 36-42 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by Josh Donaldson with a mark of .346.

The Tigers have gone 33-42 away from home. Detroit has slugged .400 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the club with a .451 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Bailey Ober notched his second victory and Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Casey Mize registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is slugging .415.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.24 ERA

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

