Alexy expected to start as Rangers host the Angels

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (74-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (57-99, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Packy Naughton (0-3, 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rangers: A.J. Alexy (2-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -103, Angels -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will face off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 33-42 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.2.

The Angels are 34-40 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .406 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .589.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-0. A.J. Alexy earned his second victory and Jose Trevino went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Texas. Jaime Barria registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is slugging .589.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

