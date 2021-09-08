On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alphonso Davies to miss Canada qualifier vs El Salvador

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 12:13 pm
< a min read
      

Canada star Alphonso Davies will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador after getting hurt against the United States.

The Bayern Munich defender set up Cyle Larin’s tying goal in Sunday night’s 1-1 draw at Nashville, Tennessee, Davies’ Canadian record sixth assist of the year, then came out in the 76th minute while favoring a leg.

The Canada Soccer Association said late Tuesday night that the 20-year-old will return to Bayern Munich to continue his recovery and will miss Wednesday’s game in Toronto. The nature of the injury was not specified.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, opened with a 1-1 home draw against Honduras.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The top three nations in the eight-team final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire