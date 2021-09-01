On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 84 48 .636 _
New York 76 56 .576 8
Boston 75 59 .560 10
Toronto 69 62 .527 14½
Baltimore 41 90 .313 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 77 56 .579 _
Cleveland 65 64 .504 10
Detroit 62 71 .466 15
Kansas City 59 72 .450 17
Minnesota 58 74 .439 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 54 .591 _
Oakland 73 59 .553 5
Seattle 71 62 .534
Los Angeles 66 67 .496 12½
Texas 47 85 .356 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

