All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|New York
|76
|56
|.576
|8
|Boston
|75
|59
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|69
|62
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|41
|90
|.313
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|56
|.579
|_
|Cleveland
|65
|64
|.504
|10
|Detroit
|62
|71
|.466
|15
|Kansas City
|59
|72
|.450
|17
|Minnesota
|58
|74
|.439
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|54
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|73
|59
|.553
|5
|Seattle
|71
|62
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|66
|67
|.496
|12½
|Texas
|47
|85
|.356
|31
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
