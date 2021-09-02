All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|49
|.632
|_
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|Boston
|76
|59
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|.508
|10
|Detroit
|63
|71
|.470
|15
|Kansas City
|59
|73
|.447
|18
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|73
|60
|.549
|5
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Seattle 1, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8, Oakland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments