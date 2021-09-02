On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 84 49 .632 _
New York 77 56 .579 7
Boston 76 59 .563 9
Toronto 70 62 .530 13½
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 56 .582 _
Cleveland 66 64 .508 10
Detroit 63 71 .470 15
Kansas City 59 73 .447 18
Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 55 .586 _
Oakland 73 60 .549 5
Seattle 72 62 .537
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
Texas 47 86 .353 31

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Seattle 1, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

