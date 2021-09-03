All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|8½
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|64
|.511
|9½
|Detroit
|63
|72
|.467
|15½
|Kansas City
|59
|74
|.444
|18½
|Minnesota
|58
|76
|.433
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|4½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
