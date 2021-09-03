Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 85 50 .630 _
New York 77 56 .579 7
Boston 77 59 .566
Toronto 70 62 .530 13½
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 56 .582 _
Cleveland 67 64 .511
Detroit 63 72 .467 15½
Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½
Minnesota 58 76 .433 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 55 .586 _
Oakland 74 60 .552
Seattle 72 62 .537
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
Texas 47 86 .353 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

