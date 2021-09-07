All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|10½
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|15½
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|17½
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|57
|.584
|_
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|5½
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|6
|Los Angeles
|68
|70
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|49
|88
|.358
|31
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
