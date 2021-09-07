Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _
New York 78 60 .565
Boston 79 62 .560 10
Toronto 75 62 .547 12
Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 58 .577 _
Cleveland 68 68 .500 10½
Detroit 65 75 .464 15½
Kansas City 62 76 .449 17½
Minnesota 61 77 .442 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 80 57 .584 _
Seattle 75 63 .543
Oakland 74 63 .540 6
Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½
Texas 49 88 .358 31

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire