East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|9½
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|12
|Baltimore
|44
|93
|.321
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|58
|.580
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|11
|Detroit
|65
|75
|.464
|16
|Kansas City
|62
|76
|.449
|18
|Minnesota
|61
|77
|.442
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|57
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|75
|64
|.540
|6½
|Oakland
|74
|64
|.536
|7
|Los Angeles
|69
|70
|.496
|12½
|Texas
|50
|88
|.362
|31
___
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Texas 3, Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
