Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _
New York 78 60 .565
Boston 79 62 .560 10
Toronto 75 62 .547 12
Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 80 58 .580 _
Cleveland 68 68 .500 11
Detroit 65 75 .464 16
Kansas City 62 76 .449 18
Minnesota 61 77 .442 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 57 .587 _
Seattle 75 64 .540
Oakland 74 64 .536 7
Los Angeles 69 70 .496 12½
Texas 50 88 .362 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Texas 3, Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News

