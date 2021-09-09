All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|New York
|78
|61
|.561
|9½
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|Baltimore
|45
|93
|.326
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|59
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|69
|.496
|11
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|15
|Kansas City
|62
|77
|.446
|18
|Minnesota
|62
|77
|.446
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Oakland
|75
|64
|.540
|6
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Texas 8, Arizona 5
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
