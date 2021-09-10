On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _
Boston 80 62 .563 9
New York 78 62 .557 10
Toronto 77 62 .554 10½
Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 80 60 .571 _
Cleveland 69 69 .500 10
Detroit 66 75 .468 14½
Kansas City 63 77 .450 17
Minnesota 62 78 .443 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 58 .583 _
Oakland 76 64 .543
Seattle 76 64 .543
Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½
Texas 51 88 .367 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

