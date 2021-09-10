All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|9
|New York
|78
|62
|.557
|10
|Toronto
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|Baltimore
|45
|94
|.324
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|66
|75
|.468
|14½
|Kansas City
|63
|77
|.450
|17
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|Oakland
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|5½
|Los Angeles
|69
|71
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|51
|88
|.367
|30
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
