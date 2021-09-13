All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Toronto
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|New York
|79
|64
|.552
|10
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|.441
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|Seattle
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|13½
|Texas
|53
|89
|.373
|30
___
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 3
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments