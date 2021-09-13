On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 54 .622 _
Boston 81 64 .559 9
Toronto 80 63 .559 9
New York 79 64 .552 10
Baltimore 46 97 .322 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 _
Cleveland 69 72 .489 12
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 80 .441 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 83 59 .585 _
Oakland 77 66 .538
Seattle 77 66 .538
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½
Texas 53 89 .373 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes