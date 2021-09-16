On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _
New York 82 64 .562 8
Toronto 82 64 .562 8
Boston 83 65 .561 8
Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 62 .572 _
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11½
Detroit 70 76 .479 13½
Kansas City 66 79 .455 17
Minnesota 64 83 .435 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 85 60 .586 _
Oakland 78 67 .538 7
Seattle 78 68 .534
Los Angeles 71 74 .490 14
Texas 54 91 .372 31

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations