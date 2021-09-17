On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _
Toronto 82 64 .562
Boston 83 65 .561
New York 82 65 .558 9
Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 63 .568 _
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11
Detroit 70 77 .476 13½
Kansas City 66 80 .452 17
Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 86 60 .589 _
Oakland 79 67 .541 7
Seattle 78 68 .534 8
Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14
Texas 54 92 .370 32

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

