Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _
Boston 86 65 .570
Toronto 84 65 .564
New York 83 67 .553 9
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 64 .570 _
Cleveland 73 74 .497 11
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½
Kansas City 67 82 .450 18
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 61 .591 _
Oakland 82 67 .550 6
Seattle 80 69 .537 8
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16
Texas 55 94 .369 33

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders