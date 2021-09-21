On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 93 58 .616 _
Boston 86 65 .570 7
Toronto 84 66 .560
New York 84 67 .556 9
Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 65 .567 _
Cleveland 73 76 .490 11½
Detroit 73 78 .483 12½
Kansas City 69 82 .457 16½
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 89 61 .593 _
Oakland 82 68 .547 7
Seattle 81 69 .540 8
Los Angeles 72 78 .480 17
Texas 55 95 .367 34

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

