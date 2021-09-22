Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _
Boston 87 65 .572
New York 86 67 .562 8
Toronto 85 67 .559
Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 66 .563 _
Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 90 61 .596 _
Oakland 82 69 .543 8
Seattle 82 69 .543 8
Los Angeles 72 79 .477 18
Texas 55 97 .362 35½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

