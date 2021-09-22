All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Boston
|87
|65
|.572
|6½
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|.316
|45½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|.441
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|61
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|Seattle
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|79
|.477
|18
|Texas
|55
|97
|.362
|35½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 5, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
