On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _
Boston 88 65 .575 6
New York 86 67 .562 8
Toronto 85 68 .556 9
Baltimore 49 104 .320 45

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _
Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 68 85 .444 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 62 .595 _
Seattle 84 69 .549 7
Oakland 82 71 .536 9
Los Angeles 73 80 .477 18
Texas 55 98 .359 36

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives