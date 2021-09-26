On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _
Boston 88 67 .568
New York 88 67 .568
Toronto 86 69 .555 10½
Baltimore 50 106 .321 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _
Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½
Detroit 75 80 .484 12½
Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½
Minnesota 69 86 .445 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 64 .587 _
Seattle 85 70 .548 6
Oakland 84 71 .542 7
Los Angeles 74 81 .477 17
Texas 57 99 .365 34½

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

