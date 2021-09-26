All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|Boston
|88
|67
|.568
|8½
|New York
|88
|67
|.568
|8½
|Toronto
|86
|69
|.555
|10½
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|79
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|75
|80
|.484
|12½
|Kansas City
|71
|84
|.458
|16½
|Minnesota
|69
|86
|.445
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|64
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|6
|Oakland
|84
|71
|.542
|7
|Los Angeles
|74
|81
|.477
|17
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34½
x-clinched division
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 4
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments