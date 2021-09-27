On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _
New York 89 67 .571 8
Boston 88 68 .564 9
Toronto 87 69 .558 10
Baltimore 50 106 .321 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _
Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½
Detroit 75 80 .484 12½
Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½
Minnesota 69 87 .442 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 65 .583 _
Seattle 86 70 .551 5
Oakland 85 71 .545 6
Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17
Texas 57 99 .365 34

x-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

