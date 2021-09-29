All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|New York
|90
|67
|.573
|7
|Boston
|88
|69
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|10
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|.490
|12½
|Detroit
|75
|82
|.478
|14½
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|.459
|17½
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|.446
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|65
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|88
|70
|.557
|4½
|Oakland
|85
|73
|.538
|7½
|Los Angeles
|74
|83
|.471
|18
|Texas
|58
|99
|.369
|34
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments