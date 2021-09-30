On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _
New York 90 68 .570 8
Boston 89 69 .563 9
Toronto 88 70 .557 10
Baltimore 51 107 .323 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _
Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½
Detroit 75 83 .475 15½
Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½
Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 92 66 .582 _
Seattle 89 70 .560
Oakland 85 74 .535
Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17
Texas 58 100 .367 34

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

