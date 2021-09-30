All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|8
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|10
|Baltimore
|51
|107
|.323
|47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|81
|.487
|13½
|Detroit
|75
|83
|.475
|15½
|Kansas City
|73
|85
|.462
|17½
|Minnesota
|71
|87
|.449
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|3½
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|7½
|Los Angeles
|75
|83
|.475
|17
|Texas
|58
|100
|.367
|34
x-clinched division
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
