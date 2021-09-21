AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)
|2
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Los Angeles Rams
|2
|0
|0
|362
|5
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|1
|0
|351
|2
|4. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|332
|7
|5. Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|0
|0
|328
|13
|6. Baltimore Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|310
|15
|7. Buffalo Bills
|1
|1
|0
|308
|9
|8. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|0
|0
|304
|10
|9. Cleveland Browns
|1
|1
|0
|276
|8
|10. Carolina Panthers
|2
|0
|0
|269
|21
|11. Seattle Seahawks
|1
|1
|0
|251
|3
|12. Denver Broncos
|2
|0
|0
|246
|14
|13. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|241
|15
|14. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|1
|0
|235
|5
|15. Green Bay Packers
|1
|1
|0
|219
|18
|16. Tennessee Titans
|1
|1
|0
|218
|23
|17. New Orleans Saints
|1
|1
|0
|204
|4
|18. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|197
|11
|19. New England Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|168
|20
|20. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|1
|0
|148
|17
|21. Miami Dolphins
|1
|1
|0
|143
|12
|22. Washington Football Team
|1
|1
|0
|132
|25
|23. Chicago Bears
|1
|1
|0
|127
|27
|24. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|1
|0
|109
|19
|25. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|2
|0
|103
|24
|25. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|2
|0
|103
|22
|27. Houston Texans
|1
|1
|0
|83
|26
|28. Detroit Lions
|0
|2
|0
|53
|29
|29. New York Giants
|0
|2
|0
|50
|28
|30. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|2
|0
|35
|30
|31. New York Jets
|0
|2
|0
|25
|31
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|22
|32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
