On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 2:58 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12) 2 0 0 384 1
2. Los Angeles Rams 2 0 0 362 5
3. Kansas City Chiefs 1 1 0 351 2
4. Arizona Cardinals 2 0 0 332 7
5. Las Vegas Raiders 2 0 0 328 13
6. Baltimore Ravens 1 1 0 310 15
7. Buffalo Bills 1 1 0 308 9
8. San Francisco 49ers 2 0 0 304 10
9. Cleveland Browns 1 1 0 276 8
10. Carolina Panthers 2 0 0 269 21
11. Seattle Seahawks 1 1 0 251 3
12. Denver Broncos 2 0 0 246 14
13. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 241 15
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 1 0 235 5
15. Green Bay Packers 1 1 0 219 18
16. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 218 23
17. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 204 4
18. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 197 11
19. New England Patriots 1 1 0 168 20
20. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 148 17
21. Miami Dolphins 1 1 0 143 12
22. Washington Football Team 1 1 0 132 25
23. Chicago Bears 1 1 0 127 27
24. Cincinnati Bengals 1 1 0 109 19
25. Minnesota Vikings 0 2 0 103 24
25. Indianapolis Colts 0 2 0 103 22
27. Houston Texans 1 1 0 83 26
28. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 53 29
29. New York Giants 0 2 0 50 28
30. Atlanta Falcons 0 2 0 35 30
31. New York Jets 0 2 0 25 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 2 0 22 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

        Insight by Qlik: Executives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Agency for International Development and Qlik will explore how to reduce friction with FedRAMP SaaS capabilities in this free webinar.

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

        Read more: Sports News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge