On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 2:20 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 3 0 0 384 2
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 360 1
3. Buffalo Bills 2 1 0 344 7
4. Las Vegas Raiders 3 0 0 336 5
5. Arizona Cardinals 3 0 0 332 4
6. Green Bay Packers 2 1 0 305 15
7. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 304 6
8. Cleveland Browns 2 1 0 299 9
9. Carolina Panthers 3 0 0 284 10
10. Kansas City Chiefs 1 2 0 270 3
10. Los Angeles Chargers 2 1 0 270 18
12. Denver Broncos 3 0 0 258 12
13. Dallas Cowboys 2 1 0 252 13
14. San Francisco 49ers 2 1 0 244 8
15. New Orleans Saints 2 1 0 237 17
16. Tennessee Titans 2 1 0 223 16
17. Cincinnati Bengals 2 1 0 182 24
18. Seattle Seahawks 1 2 0 171 11
19. Minnesota Vikings 1 2 0 161 25
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 2 0 149 14
21. New England Patriots 1 2 0 143 19
22. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 134 21
23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 2 0 129 20
24. Washington Football Team 1 2 0 121 22
25. Indianapolis Colts 0 3 0 85 25
26. Chicago Bears 1 2 0 81 23
27. Atlanta Falcons 1 2 0 73 30
28. Houston Texans 1 2 0 68 27
29. Detroit Lions 0 3 0 57 28
30. New York Giants 0 3 0 40 29
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 3 0 23 32
32. New York Jets 0 3 0 17 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

        Read more: Sports News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island