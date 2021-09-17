Trending:
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 2:37 am
< a min read
      

SEPT. 10 – SEPT. 16 2021

From Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League in England and the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Formula One Grand Prix in Italy, to the Pope’s visit in Hungary and Slovakia and the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for East Africa Ben Curtis, in Nairobi

