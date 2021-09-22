AP WNBA Power Poll-Season Final

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (14) 26 6 168 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 24 8 154 2 2 2 3. Minnesota 22 10 140 3 3 3 4. Seattle 21 11 123 5 4 5 5. Phoenix 19 13 115 4 4 5 6. Chicago 16 16 96 6 6 7 7. Phoenix 14 18 86 7 6 7 8. New York 12 20 68 10 8 10 9. Washington 12 20 51 8 9 10 10. Los Angeles 12 20 49 9 8 10 11. Atlanta 8 24 25 11 11 12 12. Indiana 6 26 17 12 11 12

