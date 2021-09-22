AP WNBA Power Poll-Season Final

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (14)
|26
|6
|168
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|24
|8
|154
|2
|2
|2
|3. Minnesota
|22
|10
|140
|3
|3
|3
|4. Seattle
|21
|11
|123
|5
|4
|5
|5. Phoenix
|19
|13
|115
|4
|4
|5
|6. Chicago
|16
|16
|96
|6
|6
|7
|7. Phoenix
|14
|18
|86
|7
|6
|7
|8. New York
|12
|20
|68
|10
|8
|10
|9. Washington
|12
|20
|51
|8
|9
|10
|10. Los Angeles
|12
|20
|49
|9
|8
|10
|11. Atlanta
|8
|24
|25
|11
|11
|12
|12. Indiana
|6
|26
|17
|12
|11
|12
