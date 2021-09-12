Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 4 11 Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .321 VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Kelly c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .248 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263 P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .267 Beer dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .500 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Varsho rf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .242

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 8 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .267 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210 France 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .162 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Raleigh c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .168

Arizona 100 402 000_7 9 0 Seattle 200 100 000_3 6 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), off Flexen; Haniger (31), off Castellanos; Kelenic (9), off Castellanos. RBIs_Peralta (56), P.Smith (45), Beer (2), Varsho 4 (30), Haniger 2 (78), Kelenic (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Rojas, Marte); Seattle 2 (Seager, Haniger). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Seattle 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Crawford 2. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Seager, Marmolejos; Toro, Crawford, France).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castellanos, W, 2-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 89 3.90 Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 18 3.74 Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.14 N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.57 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.60

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 11-6 5 6 5 5 2 4 79 3.73 Sheffield 1 1 2 2 2 3 26 6.38 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.32 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.50 Y.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

