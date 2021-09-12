Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:27 am
< a min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 7 4 11
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Marte cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .321
VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Kelly c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .248
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263
P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .267
Beer dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .500
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222
Varsho rf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .242
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 8
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210
France 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .162
Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164
Bauers rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Raleigh c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .168
Arizona 100 402 000_7 9 0
Seattle 200 100 000_3 6 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), off Flexen; Haniger (31), off Castellanos; Kelenic (9), off Castellanos. RBIs_Peralta (56), P.Smith (45), Beer (2), Varsho 4 (30), Haniger 2 (78), Kelenic (29).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Rojas, Marte); Seattle 2 (Seager, Haniger). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Seattle 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Crawford 2. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Seager, Marmolejos; Toro, Crawford, France).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castellanos, W, 2-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 89 3.90
Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 18 3.74
Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.14
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.57
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.60
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, L, 11-6 5 6 5 5 2 4 79 3.73
Sheffield 1 1 2 2 2 3 26 6.38
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.32
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.50
Y.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes