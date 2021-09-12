Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Arizona Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 6 3 Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Kelly c 3 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0 Beer dh 3 2 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 1 3 4 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 2 0

Arizona 100 402 000 — 7 Seattle 200 100 000 — 3

DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), Haniger (31), Kelenic (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Castellanos W,2-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Flexen L,11-6 5 6 5 5 2 4 Sheffield 1 1 2 2 2 3 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Y.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

