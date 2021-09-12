Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:27 am
< a min read
      
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 6 3
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0
Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2
VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Kelly c 3 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0
Beer dh 3 2 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 1 3 4 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0
Moore rf 0 0 0 0
Murphy ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 2 0
Arizona 100 402 000 7
Seattle 200 100 000 3

DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), Haniger (31), Kelenic (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Castellanos W,2-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 4
Mantiply 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Flexen L,11-6 5 6 5 5 2 4
Sheffield 1 1 2 2 2 3
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes