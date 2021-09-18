On Air: Federal News Network program
Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 3:22 pm
1 min read
      

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and Army reached the end zone on all six of its first-half possessions in rolling to a 52-21 win over UConn on Saturday.

Anderson’s two short scoring runs and his 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Alston gave the Black Knights (3-0) a 21-0 lead on the way to their 12th straight home victory.

Tyrell Robinson ran for a career-long 70-yard score and Jakobi Buchanan and Anthony Adkins added short TD runs for a 42-0 halftime lead. The 42 points were the most in a first half since scoring 42 against Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl, a 70-14 victory.

For the second straight game, Army did not punt.

The Huskies (0-4) stopped Army’s offense for the first time in the third quarter and they scored on freshman Tyler Phommachanh’s 38-yard keeper and a 96-yard kickoff return by another freshman, Brian Brewton. It was UConn’s first kickoff return for a TD since 2011. The points were the first for UConn against an FBS opponent this season.

Fourteen Black Knights had positive rushing yards for a team total of 397 led by Robinson’s 84.

Phommachanh ran for two touchdowns and had 60 yards rushing and 109 passing.

__

