Sports News

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka set to be out for 3 months

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 9:12 am
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka faces up to three months on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained during Sunday’s north London derby win over Tottenham.

Xhaka was accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey. Medical assessments have confirmed “a significant injury to his medial knee ligament” but surgery is not required, Arsenal said in a statement.

“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation program will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months,” Arsenal said. “Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Sunday was Xhaka’s first game back following a three-match ban for a red card in the 5-0 loss to Manchester City in August.

The injury also sees Xhaka miss the last two international breaks of the calendar year, with Switzerland losing its captain for World Cup qualifiers.

As well as being suspended for Arsenal’s last three games, Xhaka had to isolate at the start of the month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

