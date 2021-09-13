Trending:
Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 9:42 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left with an apparent injury after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Monday night

Odorizzi grimaced a bit after getting to the bag and taking first baseman’s Yuli Gurriel’s throw for the out on Nick Solak’s grounder. Orodrizzi made the catch and then tagged the bag with his foot on the run.

After going back to the mound, Odorizzi stood there momentarily before getting a visit from the trainer. The right-hander then made one throw, grimaced again and exited the game. There was no immediate word from the Astros on the exact injury.

AL West-leading Houston had a 7-0 lead when Odorizzi exited and was replaced by Cristian Javier.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

