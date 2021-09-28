Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). SB_Albies (19). SF_Gregorius (6). S_Morton (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,14-10
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton W,14-6
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Jackson H,30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith S,36-42
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:46. A_29,238 (41,084).
