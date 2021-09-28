Trending:
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 2 4 2
Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 Soler rf 3 0 1 2
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0
Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Morton p 1 0 0 0
Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 001 1
Atlanta 002 000 00x 2

E_Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). SB_Albies (19). SF_Gregorius (6). S_Morton (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,14-10 7 4 2 2 1 7
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2
Atlanta
Morton W,14-6 7 3 0 0 2 10
Jackson H,30 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith S,36-42 1 0 1 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_29,238 (41,084).

