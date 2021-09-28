Trending:
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 4 11
Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Harper rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .311
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .339
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211
Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .162
a-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 4 2 2 9
Soler rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .263
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .301
Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .127
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 3 1
Atlanta 002 000 00x_2 4 1

a-lined out for Wheeler in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. c-reached on error for Miller in the 9th.

E_Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). RBIs_Gregorius (53), Soler 2 (31). SB_Albies (19). SF_Gregorius. S_Morton.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Gregorius, Galvis); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Duvall, Riley 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 14-10 7 4 2 2 1 7 93 2.78
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.28
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 14-6 7 3 0 0 2 10 101 3.39
Jackson, H, 30 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.90
Smith, S, 36-42 1 0 1 0 2 1 29 3.55

IBB_off Smith (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_29,238 (41,084).

