Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 4 11 Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Harper rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .311 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227 c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .339 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211 Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .162 a-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 4 2 2 9 Soler rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .263 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .301 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .245 Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .127 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 3 1 Atlanta 002 000 00x_2 4 1

a-lined out for Wheeler in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. c-reached on error for Miller in the 9th.

E_Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). RBIs_Gregorius (53), Soler 2 (31). SB_Albies (19). SF_Gregorius. S_Morton.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Gregorius, Galvis); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Duvall, Riley 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 14-10 7 4 2 2 1 7 93 2.78 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.28

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 14-6 7 3 0 0 2 10 101 3.39 Jackson, H, 30 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.90 Smith, S, 36-42 1 0 1 0 2 1 29 3.55

IBB_off Smith (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_29,238 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.