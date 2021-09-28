Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|11
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|c-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|a-Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.301
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|00x_2
|4
|1
a-lined out for Wheeler in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. c-reached on error for Miller in the 9th.
E_Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_d’Arnaud (14). RBIs_Gregorius (53), Soler 2 (31). SB_Albies (19). SF_Gregorius. S_Morton.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Gregorius, Galvis); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Duvall, Riley 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Freeman.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 14-10
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|93
|2.78
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.28
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 14-6
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|101
|3.39
|Jackson, H, 30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.90
|Smith, S, 36-42
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|29
|3.55
IBB_off Smith (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:46. A_29,238 (41,084).
