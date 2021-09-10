Trending:
Atlanta 3, Orlando City 0

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 9:34 pm
Orlando City 0 0 0
Atlanta 2 1 3

First Half_1, Atlanta, Campbell, 1 (Moreno), 25th minute; 2, Atlanta, Dike, 38th.

Second Half_3, Atlanta, Barco, 5 (Lennon), 72nd.

Goalies_Orlando City, Adam Grinwis, Gregory Ranjitsingh; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Franco, Atlanta, 34th; Carlos, Orlando City, 37th; Campbell, Atlanta, 45th+1; Sosa, Atlanta, 81st.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_42,507.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Adam Grinwis; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 83rd); Joey Dezart (Oriol Rosell, 68th), Nani (Chris Mueller, 74th), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 74th), Benji Michel (Silvester Van der Water, 68th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Anton Walkes (Alexandro De John, 76th); Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Mo Adams, 87th), Matheus Rossetto (Tyler Wolff, 76th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Erick Torres, 87th), Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (George Bello, 59th).

