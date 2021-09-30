Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|14
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.220
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.054
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|210_3
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|220
|00x_5
|6
|0
a-singled for Brogdon in the 7th.
E_Segura (11). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), off Anderson; Realmuto (17), off Jackson; Soler (13), off Gibson; Riley (33), off Gibson. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (78), Realmuto (73), Soler (32), Riley 2 (105), Swanson (88), Albies (104).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gibson 2); Atlanta 2 (Anderson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 3.
GIDP_Riley.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-6
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|2
|8
|86
|5.09
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.43
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.28
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.04
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 9-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|91
|3.58
|Minter, H, 23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.75
|Jackson, H, 31
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.01
|Smith, S, 37-43
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Torreyes). HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).
