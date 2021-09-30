Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:30 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 3 5
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .228
McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .221
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Gibson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 2 14
Soler rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .268
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .298
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .303
Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .220
Swanson ss 2 0 2 1 1 0 .251
Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .054
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Philadelphia 000 000 210_3 5 1
Atlanta 100 220 00x_5 6 0

a-singled for Brogdon in the 7th.

E_Segura (11). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), off Anderson; Realmuto (17), off Jackson; Soler (13), off Gibson; Riley (33), off Gibson. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (78), Realmuto (73), Soler (32), Riley 2 (105), Swanson (88), Albies (104).

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gibson 2); Atlanta 2 (Anderson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 3.

GIDP_Riley.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 4-6 4 1-3 4 5 4 2 8 86 5.09
Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 27 3.43
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.28
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.04
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2 91 3.58
Minter, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.75
Jackson, H, 31 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.01
Smith, S, 37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Torreyes). HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game