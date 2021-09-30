Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 3 5 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .228 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .221 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Gibson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 2 14 Soler rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .268 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .298 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .303 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .220 Swanson ss 2 0 2 1 1 0 .251 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .054 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Philadelphia 000 000 210_3 5 1 Atlanta 100 220 00x_5 6 0

a-singled for Brogdon in the 7th.

E_Segura (11). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), off Anderson; Realmuto (17), off Jackson; Soler (13), off Gibson; Riley (33), off Gibson. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (78), Realmuto (73), Soler (32), Riley 2 (105), Swanson (88), Albies (104).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gibson 2); Atlanta 2 (Anderson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 3.

GIDP_Riley.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 4-6 4 1-3 4 5 4 2 8 86 5.09 Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 27 3.43 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.28 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.04

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2 91 3.58 Minter, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.75 Jackson, H, 31 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.01 Smith, S, 37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Torreyes). HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).

