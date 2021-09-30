Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 1
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2
McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0
Gibson p 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 2 1
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 3 0 0 0
Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 210 3
Atlanta 100 220 00x 5

E_Segura (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,4-6 4 1-3 4 5 4 2 8
Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Anderson W,9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2
Minter H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jackson H,31 1 1 1 1 0 1
Smith S,37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game