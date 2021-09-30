Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 Gibson p 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 2 1 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 210 — 3 Atlanta 100 220 00x — 5

E_Segura (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Gibson L,4-6 4 1-3 4 5 4 2 8 Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Anderson W,9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2 Minter H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jackson H,31 1 1 1 1 0 1 Smith S,37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).

