Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|100
|220
|00x
|—
|5
E_Segura (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B_Albies (7). HR_McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,4-6
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|2
|8
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,9-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Minter H,23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson H,31
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith S,37-43
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:53. A_38,235 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments