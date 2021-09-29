Trending:
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:41 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 34 7 11 7
Herrera cf 4 1 2 0 Soler rf 3 2 2 0
Segura 2b 4 0 0 1 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 2 2 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 5 1 2 3
Vierling 1b 4 1 1 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 0 1
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1
Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 3 2
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Pederson ph 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Bohm ph 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 001 000 2
Atlanta 201 000 40x 7

E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). S_Fried (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,9-9 6 7 3 3 2 4
Alvarado 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Neris 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Coonrod 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Fried W,14-7 7 4 2 1 0 6
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).

