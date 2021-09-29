Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Vierling 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|40x
|—
|7
E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). S_Fried (8).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,9-9
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Neris
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,14-7
|7
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).
