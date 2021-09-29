Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|0
|7
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Vierling 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bohm ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|5
|7
|
|Soler rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.302
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|a-Pederson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|010
|001
|000_2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|40x_7
|11
|1
a-walked for Fried in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Coonrod in the 8th.
E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). RBIs_Torreyes (41), Segura (58), Riley 3 (103), Duvall (112), Rosario (14), Swanson 2 (87). S_Fried.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola 2, Harper 2); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, d’Arnaud, Albies, Soler 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Fried.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-9
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|90
|4.63
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4.36
|Neris
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|21
|3.52
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.14
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.54
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 14-7
|7
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|98
|3.04
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.61
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.69
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-2, Coonrod 3-2. HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried. PB_d’Arnaud (3).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).
Comments