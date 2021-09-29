Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 0 7 Herrera cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .264 Segura 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .292 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Vierling 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bohm ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 7 5 7 Soler rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .269 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .299 Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .258 Riley 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .302 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .272 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Swanson ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .249 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273 a-Pederson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 010 001 000_2 5 1 Atlanta 201 000 40x_7 11 1

a-walked for Fried in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Coonrod in the 8th.

E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). RBIs_Torreyes (41), Segura (58), Riley 3 (103), Duvall (112), Rosario (14), Swanson 2 (87). S_Fried.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola 2, Harper 2); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, d’Arnaud, Albies, Soler 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Fried.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 9-9 6 7 3 3 2 4 90 4.63 Alvarado 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 4.36 Neris 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 21 3.52 Coonrod 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 4.14 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.54

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 14-7 7 4 2 1 0 6 98 3.04 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.61 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.69

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-2, Coonrod 3-2. HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried. PB_d’Arnaud (3).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.