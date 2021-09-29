Trending:
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:41 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 0 7
Herrera cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .264
Segura 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .292
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Vierling 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bohm ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 7 5 7
Soler rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .269
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Freeman 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .299
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .258
Riley 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .302
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .272
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Swanson ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .249
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273
a-Pederson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 001 000_2 5 1
Atlanta 201 000 40x_7 11 1

a-walked for Fried in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Coonrod in the 8th.

E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). RBIs_Torreyes (41), Segura (58), Riley 3 (103), Duvall (112), Rosario (14), Swanson 2 (87). S_Fried.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nola 2, Harper 2); Atlanta 5 (Freeman, d’Arnaud, Albies, Soler 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Fried.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 9-9 6 7 3 3 2 4 90 4.63
Alvarado 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 4.36
Neris 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 21 3.52
Coonrod 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 4.14
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.54
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 14-7 7 4 2 1 0 6 98 3.04
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.61
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.69

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-2, Coonrod 3-2. HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried. PB_d’Arnaud (3).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).

