Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|4
|8
|
|Soler rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.269
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Freeman 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.325
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|VanMeter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|McCarthy cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|a-P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|b-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|301
|020
|003_9
|11
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-singled for C.Smith in the 8th. c-doubled for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Walker (7). LOB_Atlanta 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (25), Pederson (18), Calhoun (7). HR_Riley (31), off M.Kelly; Albies (30), off M.Kelly; Freeman (31), off Clippard; Walker (9), off Martin. RBIs_Albies 3 (100), Duvall 2 (109), Riley (95), Soler (25), Freeman 2 (82), Calhoun (14), Walker (43). SF_Albies, Soler.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Albies); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Marte). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 6; Arizona 0 for 2.
GIDP_Soler, VanMeter.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Marte, Rojas, Walker).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 8-5
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|97
|3.60
|Martin
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.12
|Jackson, H, 28
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.01
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.73
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-11
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|90
|4.59
|C.Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|4.96
|Clippard
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.98
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:00. A_10,631 (48,686).
