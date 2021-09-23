Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 11 9 4 8 Soler rf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .269 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Freeman 1b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .304 Albies 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .256 Riley 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .302 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .231 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .212 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .059 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pederson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 10 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Marte 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .325 Varsho c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239 VanMeter 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 McCarthy cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 a-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 b-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 301 020 003_9 11 0 Arizona 100 000 010_2 6 1

a-grounded out for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-singled for C.Smith in the 8th. c-doubled for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Walker (7). LOB_Atlanta 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (25), Pederson (18), Calhoun (7). HR_Riley (31), off M.Kelly; Albies (30), off M.Kelly; Freeman (31), off Clippard; Walker (9), off Martin. RBIs_Albies 3 (100), Duvall 2 (109), Riley (95), Soler (25), Freeman 2 (82), Calhoun (14), Walker (43). SF_Albies, Soler.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Albies); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Marte). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 6; Arizona 0 for 2.

GIDP_Soler, VanMeter.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Marte, Rojas, Walker).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 8-5 7 2 1 1 1 8 97 3.60 Martin 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 4.12 Jackson, H, 28 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.01 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 4.73

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 7-11 6 7 6 6 2 7 90 4.59 C.Smith 2 1 0 0 2 1 37 4.96 Clippard 1 3 3 3 0 0 22 3.98

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:00. A_10,631 (48,686).

