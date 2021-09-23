Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

|Atlanta
|Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Soler rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|301
|020
|003
|—
|9
|Arizona
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Walker (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (25), Pederson (18), Calhoun (7). HR_Riley (31), Albies (30), Freeman (31), Walker (9). SF_Albies (6), Soler (2).
|Atlanta
|Anderson W,8-5
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Martin
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson H,28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|M.Kelly L,7-11
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|C.Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Clippard
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:00. A_10,631 (48,686).
