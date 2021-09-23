Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 12:59 am
< a min read
      
Atlanta Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 9 11 9 Totals 32 2 6 2
Soler rf 2 1 0 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Marte 2b 3 1 0 0
Freeman 1b 5 3 3 2 Varsho c 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 3 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1
Riley 3b 4 2 2 1 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 2 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 3b 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 McCarthy cf 3 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 1 0
Pederson ph 1 1 1 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 301 020 003 9
Arizona 100 000 010 2

E_Walker (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (25), Pederson (18), Calhoun (7). HR_Riley (31), Albies (30), Freeman (31), Walker (9). SF_Albies (6), Soler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson W,8-5 7 2 1 1 1 8
Martin 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Jackson H,28 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
M.Kelly L,7-11 6 7 6 6 2 7
C.Smith 2 1 0 0 2 1
Clippard 1 3 3 3 0 0

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:00. A_10,631 (48,686).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala