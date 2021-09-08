Trending:
Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
Orlando City SC (10-4-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-7-9)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +126, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-2 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

