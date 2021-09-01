On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 12 10 .545
Southern Maryland 12 10 .545
Long Island 10 14 .417 3
York 9 14 .391
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 16 9 .640
West Virginia 14 11 .560 2
Gastonia 13 12 .520 3
Lexington 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, York 5, 1st game

York 7, Long Island 6, 2nd game

West Virginia at Lexington, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 5

High Point 14, Gastonia 4

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 7, Lexington 6, 1st game

West Virginia 9, Lexington 2, 2nd game

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.

High Point 6, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

