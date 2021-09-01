|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Southern Maryland
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Long Island
|10
|14
|.417
|3
|York
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|West Virginia
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Gastonia
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Lexington
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
___
Long Island 6, York 5, 1st game
York 7, Long Island 6, 2nd game
West Virginia at Lexington, ppd.
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 5
High Point 14, Gastonia 4
West Virginia 7, Lexington 6, 1st game
West Virginia 9, Lexington 2, 2nd game
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.
High Point 6, Gastonia 2
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
