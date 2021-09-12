|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Southern Maryland
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|York
|16
|19
|.457
|3½
|Lancaster
|14
|21
|.400
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|West Virginia
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|Gastonia
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Lexington
|13
|22
|.371
|9
___
Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 1st game
Lexington 6, Gastonia 5, 2nd game
Long Island 6, Lancaster 2
Southern Maryland 7, York 6
High Point 3, West Virginia 2
Long Island 14, Lancaster 1, 1st game
Long Island 4, Lancaster 2, 2nd game
York 8, Southern Maryland 4
Lexington 12, Gastonia 7
West Virginia 6, High Point 2
No games scheduled.
High Point at West Virginia, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
High Point at West Virginia, 2nd game
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
