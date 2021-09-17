Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 21 18 .538
Southern Maryland 20 18 .526 ½
York 18 21 .462 3
Lancaster 16 23 .410 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 24 15 .615
High Point 23 16 .590 1
Gastonia 17 22 .436
Lexington 16 22 .421 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Lancaster at York, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4

Lexington 10, Gastonia 7

West Virginia 4, High Point 3

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 4. 1st game

Lancaster 6, York 3, 2nd game

Long Island 15, Southern Maryland 6

Lexington 3, Gastonia 1

West Virginia 3, High Point 2

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

