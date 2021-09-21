|At A Glance
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|York
|20
|23
|.465
|4
|Lancaster
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|High Point
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Lexington
|18
|24
|.429
|7½
|Gastonia
|18
|25
|.419
|8
|Sunday’s Games
Lexington 9, West Virginia 7
York 3, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland 13, Lancaster 3
High Point 8, Gastonia 6
No games scheduled
West Virginia 2, Gastonia 0
York 12, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 6, Lexington 5
Lancaster at High Point, ppd.
Long Island at Lexington, 10:05 a.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
