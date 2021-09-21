Trending:
The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:08 pm
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 24 19 .558
Southern Maryland 22 20 .524
York 20 23 .465 4
Lancaster 17 25 .405
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 26 17 .605
High Point 25 17 .595 ½
Lexington 18 24 .429
Gastonia 18 25 .419 8
Sunday’s Games

Lexington 9, West Virginia 7

York 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 13, Lancaster 3

High Point 8, Gastonia 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 2, Gastonia 0

York 12, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Lexington 5

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 10:05 a.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

