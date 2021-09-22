Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:59 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 24 19 .558
Southern Maryland 22 20 .524
York 20 23 .465 4
Lancaster 17 25 .405
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 25 17 .595
West Virginia 26 18 .591
Lexington 18 24 .429
Gastonia 19 25 .431 7
Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 2, Gastonia 0

York 12, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Lexington 5

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland at York, ppd.

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Long Island at Lexington, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2, 4 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 2, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.<

