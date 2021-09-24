On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 12:00 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 26 19 .558
Southern Maryland 22 22 .524 3
York 22 23 .465 4
Lancaster 17 27 .405
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 28 17 .622
High Point 27 17 .614 ½
Lexington 18 26 .409
Gastonia 18 27 .400 10
Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game

Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland at York, ppd.

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Long Island at Lexington, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 6, Lexington 1, 1st game

Long Island 7, Lexington 6, 2nd game

York 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

York 11, Southern Maryland 9, 2nd game

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 4, 1st game

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 3, 2nd game

High Point 6, Lancaster 3, 1st game

High Point 11, Lancaster 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

