|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|23
|.511
|1½
|York
|23
|25
|.489
|3
|Lancaster
|18
|29
|.391
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|High Point
|27
|20
|.574
|3½
|Gastonia
|21
|27
|.438
|10
|Lexington
|20
|27
|.426
|10½
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 1, 10 innings
York 15, Lexington 7
Gastonia 6, Long Island 4
West Virginia 5, High Point 4
Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 2
Lexington 11, York 2
Gastonia 9, Long Island 3
West Virginia 8, High Point 6
No games scheduled
Long Island at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments