Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 8:55 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 26 22 .542
Southern Maryland 24 23 .511
York 23 25 .489 3
Lancaster 18 29 .391
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 31 17 .646
High Point 27 20 .574
Gastonia 21 27 .438 10
Lexington 20 27 .426 10½
Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 1, 10 innings

York 15, Lexington 7

Gastonia 6, Long Island 4

West Virginia 5, High Point 4

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 2

Lexington 11, York 2

Gastonia 9, Long Island 3

West Virginia 8, High Point 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

