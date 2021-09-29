Trending:
The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:49 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 23 .540
Southern Maryland 25 24 .510
York 24 26 .480 3
Lancaster 19 30 .388
South Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia 32 18 .640
High Point 28 21 .571
Gastonia 22 28 .440 10
Lexington 21 28 .429 10½
Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game

Long Island 11, West Virginia 0, 2nd game

Lexington 10, Gastonia 5

Lancaster 12, Southern Maryland 8

High Point 9, York 5

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 9, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 6

West Virginia 9, Long Island 2

York 3, High Point 2

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 3 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7:05 p.m.<

