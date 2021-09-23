ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Thursday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments