ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Thursday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

